Mia by Tanishq eyes Rs 2,000 crore revenue by FY27 with everyday jewellery play for Gen Z

New Delhi: In a season when most jewellery brands pull out all stops to ride the festive wave, Mia by Tanishq is charting its own course. The contemporary fine jewellery brand from Titan Company is positioning jewellery as a daily expression of self-worth rather than a festive or occasion-centric purchase. Mia’s identity as a contemporary, everyday brand for young women is closely tied to its business strategy and growth trajectory.

Shyamala Ramanan

“We dive deep into understanding our consumers and bring out an insight which actually resonates with them, because as a brand, we talk to the Gen Z and the millennials, and what we value is authenticity the most and practicality and functionality above everything else,” said Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq.

For Mia, connecting with Gen Z and millennial consumers has been central since inception. “Mia has always stood for this position of everyday jewellery for Gen Z for the last five years. Everybody wants to talk to Gen Z because that is the single largest cohort right now. We have the first-mover advantage. We've been talking to the younger ones because we want to introduce them to the world of jewellery at an age when they are in a mood to express themselves," Ramanan explained.

As of September 2025, Mia’s annual revenue has crossed Rs 1,000 crore, with an ambition to reach Rs 2,000 crore by FY27. “We have grown the business substantially in the last five years. We've almost grown 10x so far. So I think that should give you an indication, which says how people are also beginning to accept,” Ramanan said, pointing to rising acceptance of the brand’s everyday jewellery proposition.

To sustain this momentum, pricing strategy and product innovation have become critical. With gold prices surging, Mia has diversified into 14-carat and 9-carat jewellery, making designs more accessible while retaining quality. “The gold price increase has definitely got its own cons for us, but what is working in our favour is that people are also gravitating towards the 14 carat acceptability has gone up much more. In fact, Mia has also just introduced a nine-carat range, which is also Hallmarked. We are at a very sweet price point. The price of per-gram gold has gone through the roof, so you get a relatively good piece of jewellery at that price time,” Ramanan explained.

Distribution is another growth lever. Mia has expanded its presence across marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. “As far as sales channels go, e-commerce is growing rapidly. Marketplaces do well, and we’re in quick commerce too. We started with Flipkart last year and are now on Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Amazon, our own app, and both the Tanishq and Mia homepages. E-commerce is an exciting area, and quick commerce is performing very well,” she added.

Mia’s latest campaign, Precious Everyday, created by Famous Innovations and starring Aneet Padda, captures the spirit of young women who no longer wait for grand occasions or external validation to feel special. Instead, “precious” is being redefined as an everyday choice, celebrating self-worth in little moments. While the launch coincides with the festive period, the intent goes beyond seasonal marketing.

Mithila Saraf

"While it is launched during the festive period, because it's a heavy buying occasion, I wouldn't call it a festive campaign, per se. This is our brand campaign. It is intended to launch our new brand platform, which is why it's bigger and more meaningful to us than our typical Valentine's Day campaigns, such as Akshay's, which are more topical and occasional. But here, this is where we want to kind of solidify what we want Mia to mean to its consumers, and we hope that we will actually carry this through for a few years, at least,” said Mithila Saraf, CEO of Famous Innovations.

She added, “Precious, every day reflects the truth of every woman out there who knows that she’s special every single day and doesn’t need a reason to celebrate herself. And for those of us who forget this once in a while, it's a reminder to love ourselves a little more and treat ourselves a little better. Mia’s jewellery is a symbol of that self-love and confidence, one that doesn’t need any milestone, occasion or external motivation to buy, to wear and to enjoy.”

That said, the festive season remains strategically important for Mia. “This is the season when everybody is in the market to buy gold, to buy precious jewellery. That's what Diwali dance is. So, like all jewellers, for us also, it is important to make our presence known. So, given our brand strength, we will put in most of our time to come out around this time, the second biggest season being actually Akshay Tritiya and Valentine’s Day. So there goes the lion's share of our marketing budgets.”

Unlike most festive-heavy blitzes, Mia is leveraging the Precious Everyday launch to introduce a new brand ambassador and mark the beginning of its next phase. “This is a 365-day proposition. This is a launch pad, because this is an occasion to buy. So we are leveraging the timing to put forward a new proposition to introduce our brand ambassador,” Ramanan added.