Gant appoints Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador in India

New Delhi: American sportswear brand Gant has appointed Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as its Brand Ambassador in India, marking a step in the company’s expansion in the country.

The partnership coincides with the launch of Gant’s campaign, “Button Up. Build Your Story,” which highlights resilience, individuality, and self-expression.

The campaign features an emotive film, with Kapoor embodying the values of progress, individuality, and self-expression that the brand seeks to convey.

“Style for me has always been about authenticity, wearing something that not only looks good but also tells a story about who you are,” said Shahid Kapoor.

“That’s what makes my partnership with Gant so exciting. The brand’s legacy of effortless sophistication and its belief in progress and self-expression resonate deeply with me. I’m proud to represent Gant as we inspire people to build their own stories.”

Fredrik Malm, EVP of Global Commercial, Brand and Product at Gant, commented, “Gant has always shaped a modern identity rooted in heritage that resonates worldwide. Shahid Kapoor, with his confidence and effortless style, is a natural fit. Through this partnership, we look to deepen our connection with Indian consumers and bring them closer to Gant’s world of culture, lifestyle, and elegance.”

Pawan Khandelwal, Managing Director of Samarth Lifestyle, added, “With Shahid Kapoor as our Brand Ambassador, Gant is making a bold move to strengthen our bond with consumers in India. His style and persona align seamlessly with our vision, and we seek to elevate Gant’s presence across India while delivering a world-class fashion experience.”