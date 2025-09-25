Shitu Patil returns to PlusOne Design as Co-Founder and Creative Head

New Delhi: PlusOne Design, the independent specialist agency founded in 2012 by Shitu Patil and Gautam Patil, has announced the return of Shitu Patil as Co-Founder and Creative Head. Under the new structure, design will continue to be led by Gautam Patil, while advertising and brand communication will fall under Shitu Patil’s responsibility.

Shitu Patil brings over 24 years of experience in advertising and branding, with a career spanning roles at Lowe Lintas, FCB, Publicis Ambience, and L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, where she served as National Head of Art and ECD, before becoming National Creative Director at Publicis India. She has received awards at D&AD, Effies, ABBYs, and Kyoorius, and has also served as a jury member at D&AD and ABBYs.

Throughout her career, Shitu has contributed to campaigns for brands including Lakme, Raymond, Renault, and Tata Motors, as well as Enamor, Dabur, Hero Motors, Skoda, Linen Club, and Zee. During her previous tenure at PlusOne, she worked with Raymond, Color Plus, Blackberrys Urban, Arvind Ltd, Flipkart, and Femina Flaunt.

In 2025, she has returned to lead collaborations with Arvind, Lifestyle, and Paragon Stimulus. PlusOne’s current client list includes Colgate-Palmolive, Asian Paints, House Of Abhinandan Lodha, Parag Foods, and Unilever.

“PlusOne Design has always been a labour of love, born out of a belief that great brands are built at the intersection of craft and strategy. Coming back to lead the agency I founded feels like both a homecoming and a new beginning.

With PlusOne 2.0, our vision is to bring together the depth of design and the impact of advertising to create seamless, end-to-end brand experiences. The goal is not just to make brands look distinctive, but to help them resonate more deeply with audiences, inspire trust, and deliver measurable business impact,” said Shitu Patil.

She added, “Today I meet marketers who are looking for personalised attention and renewed passion for their brands. They want someone who wakes up thinking of their brand. Having worked with organisations of every size, I can proudly say PlusOne is designed to keep this client's interest at the heart of it.”

Welcoming her return, Gautam Patil said, “Shitu’s return marks a transformative moment for the agency. With design at our core and advertising as a renewed vertical, PlusOne 2.0 is about building sharper, more integrated solutions for clients. This combination gives brands the advantage of an end-to-end creative partner – from identity and design systems to advertising campaigns, ensuring consistency, efficiency, and impact across every touchpoint.”