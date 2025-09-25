OneAssist appoints Abhishek Maheshwari as CEO

New Delhi: OneAssist Consumer Solutions, a platform providing consumer assistance and protection services, has appointed Abhishek Maheshwari as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

As CEO, Maheshwari will oversee the company’s overall business, strategy, and P&L performance, while leading expansion into new categories, untapped markets, and geographies.

He will also focus on increasing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across customer experience, product development, and service automation to enhance the relevance and efficiency of OneAssist’s solutions. He will join the company’s Board of Directors.

Maheshwari brings over two decades of experience in scaling consumer-focused businesses across technology, media, and education sectors.

His previous leadership roles include CEO of Aakash Educational Services, where he oversaw digital transformation and growth initiatives, and Country Head of The Walt Disney Company India, where he managed multiple brand portfolios and implemented strategic growth plans.

Commenting on his appointment, Maheshwari said, “OneAssist has pioneered and created a strong business and has built industry defining capabilities in its journey since 2011 and I couldn’t be more excited to lead OneAssist into its next phase of growth.

With a strong team and foundation serving nearly 2 crore customers and robust partnerships with leading organizations, our focus will be to drive innovation in bringing more relevant products to our customers and partners with technology-driven solutions bringing convenience and peace of mind to millions of customers.”