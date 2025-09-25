Over 75% of Urban Indian shoppers turn to AI for mega sales in 2025

New Delhi: India is showing strong interest in using artificial intelligence to navigate major shopping events this year, according to YouGov’s 2025 report on the country’s appetite for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

More than three-quarters of urban Indian consumers (77%) indicated that they plan to use AI tools to assist with purchases during these mega sales.

Interestingly, trust in AI is not limited to younger, digital-native consumers. Older generations, including Gen X and Baby Boomers, appear to be embracing AI more readily than expected.

The report found that 42% of these consumers would like AI to handle all their holiday shopping, while 47% believe that gifts selected by AI are just as meaningful as those chosen personally. In comparison, only 40% of Gen Z and Millennials expressed the same level of confidence, suggesting that older shoppers are emerging as a key driver of AI adoption in Indian retail.

The broader sales landscape in India is also evolving. Participation in Amazon Prime Day has risen to 70% in 2025, up from 65% in 2024, while Black Friday engagement increased from 33% to 41% over the same period. Shoppers are also spending more, with half of respondents expecting to spend more during mega sales, while only 9% anticipate spending less.

Consumer behaviour is shifting in notable ways. Nearly six in ten shoppers (59%) said they delay essential purchases in anticipation of better deals during these events, while 40% report that they complete most of their holiday shopping during mega sales.

Despite this growing enthusiasm, some consumers remain cautious. Fourteen per cent reported reduced interest in mega sales compared with two to three years ago, citing misleading discounts (51%) and concerns about poor product quality (40%).

Nevertheless, 56% of respondents indicated heightened interest compared with previous years. The findings suggest that AI is increasingly viewed as a trusted tool, reinforcing the role of mega sales as a key feature of India’s retail calendar.