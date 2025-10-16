Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 16, 2025

- Oct 16, 2025 11:19 IST
From flat summer to ‘second summer,’ adex warms across TV, digital and commerce
From the agency side, the festive surge has prompted renewed scrutiny over how brands are dividing their spends between storytelling and sales. Read more...
- Oct 16, 2025 11:05 IST
Spotify and Netflix team up to bring video podcasts to viewers
Viewers will have access to popular video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer, with plans to expand the service to more markets. Read more...
- Oct 16, 2025 11:02 IST
Salesforce pairs India expansion with Agentforce 360, outlines AI roadmap
CEO Marc Benioff praises Arundhati Bhattacharya's leadership in navigating India and South Asia growth. Under her leadership, the company expanded operations manifold. Read more...
- Oct 16, 2025 10:44 IST
OpenAI to allow erotica on ChatGPT for verified adults, says Sam Altman
ChatGPT restrictions may soon ease for verified adults, allowing erotica, with OpenAI citing new tools and measures to address mental health concerns. Read more...
- Oct 16, 2025 10:32 IST
BMW puts an EV in every segment as marketing targets younger buyers
This means more EV-led storytelling for new audiences in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and sharper communication on total cost of ownership will take centre stage. Read more...
- Oct 16, 2025 10:27 IST
Zepto partners with Britannia Pure Magic for ‘Great Indian Fake Shaadi’
Zepto invited participants to submit creative Instagram videos under 60 seconds by October 24, with winners receiving exclusive invites to the event. Read more...
- Oct 16, 2025 10:01 IST
Meta introduces Deepika Padukone as the new voice of its AI assistant
Padukone announced on Instagram that her voice is now available on Meta AI in English across India, the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Read more...
- Oct 16, 2025 09:32 IST
Hathway and GTPL Hathway clock Rs 1495 crore combined revenue
Both companies attribute the softness to higher costs during the quarter, while the revenue trajectory remained firm across cable and broadband. Read more...
- Oct 16, 2025 09:09 IST
Income Tax raid at Signpost India Mumbai office linked to S2 Signpost
S2 Signpost was formed to execute the advertising tender at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. Read more...
- Oct 16, 2025 09:05 IST
Why IPL’s valuation dropped two years in a row
JioStar’s rights consolidation and the RMG ad ban have shaved Rs 16,400 crore off the IPL ecosystem in two seasons to Rs 76,100 crore in 2025. Read more...
