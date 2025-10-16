New Delhi: Reliance Industries Group’s cable and broadband companies posted steady top-line growth in the September quarter, while margins felt the pressure.

GTPL Hathway reported a 12% rise in total revenue to Rs 959.05 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 855.56 crore a year ago. Total income, which includes other income, increased 11.9% to Rs 964.93 crore.

Revenue from the Cable TV business stood at Rs 802.64 crore, and revenue from internet services was Rs 140.11 crore in the quarter. On the cost side, total expenses rose 13% to Rs 954.40 crore.

Consolidated net profit came in at Rs 7.4 crore, compared with Rs 13.74 crore in the July to September quarter last year, a decline of 46.16%.

The company attributed the softness to higher costs during the quarter, while the revenue trajectory remained firm across cable and broadband.

Reliance Group’s other DPO, Hathway Cable & Datacom, also reported growth in revenue from operations, up 4.66% year on year to Rs 536.67 crore against Rs 512.74 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total income, which includes other income, rose 2.24% to Rs 555.45 crore.

The Cable TV business contributed Rs 378.84 crore, and broadband services contributed Rs 146.85 crore in the quarter. Total expenses increased 4.9% to Rs 532.42 crore.

Net profit for Hathway Cable & Datacom was Rs 18.25 crore, lower by 29% from Rs 25.78 crore a year ago.

The decline came alongside higher expenses even as the revenue base expanded.

In a board update, Hathway Cable & Datacom said it has approved the appointment of Amrish Kumar as Vice President, Billing and Collection, with effect from November 17, 2025.