New Delhi: The NDTV World Summit 2025 will take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on October 17-18, featuring two serving and two former Prime Ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be joined by Harini Amarasuriya, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka; Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; and Tony Abbott, former Prime Minister of Australia, in a global dialogue.

The theme of this year’s summit, “Edge of the Unknown: Risk. Resolve. Renewal.”, reflects a period in which old certainties are dissolving, new horizons are opening, and the future requires clarity, courage, and collective resolve.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to deliver the closing address on Day 1 in a session titled “Unstoppable Bharat: The Force of Now”. His participation underscores the summit’s focus on shaping ideas relevant to India’s role in an evolving global landscape.

Thought leaders including Neil Thompson of MIT, Prof. Tarun Khanna of Harvard, and Parag Khanna of AlphaGeo will contribute scholarship and foresight to the discussions.

Business and innovation perspectives will be represented by Gautam Singhania of Raymond, Anil Agarwal of Vedanta, Kartikey Hariyani of ChargeZone, Vikram Rai of GE Aerospace South Asia, Sumit Madan of Axis Max Life Insurance, and global AI leader Nitin Mittal.

The summit will also address transformation in sport, with Ajit Agarkar, Chief Selector of the BCCI, discussing generational transitions in Indian cricket and the broader dynamics of change and uncertainty.

Cultural and creative voices will include actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ishaan Khatter, and Merritt Moore, the ballerina and quantum physicist, adding artistic and imaginative perspectives. Nick Booker will draw on India’s civilisational knowledge to frame contemporary debates on artificial intelligence.

Senior envoys such as Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India; Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India; and Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, will also participate.

The summit will cover a wide range of topics, including global power shifts, the digital revolution, climate action, mobility, and social equity. Over two days, the event will facilitate conversations that challenge assumptions, explore new possibilities, and consider how humanity can navigate uncertainty with intent and resolve.