New Delhi: Zepto has announced a collaboration with Britannia Industries’s Pure Magic for a staged wedding event in New Delhi.

The event, scheduled for Friday, October 31, is described as the first “shaadi” of the festive season, though it is not a real marriage.

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer at Zepto, shared details of the initiative on LinkedIn, noting that attendees could take part as a “fake dulha” (groom), “fake dulhan” (bride), or a member of the “fake baraat” (wedding procession). The venue, located in Chhattarpur, was not publicly disclosed.

The event is being supported by several brands, including Nivea India, ITC’s Bingo Tedhe Medhe and Fabelle, Mankind Pharma’s Manforce, Minimalist, Unilever’s Closeup, and Shaadi.com. Additional supporters include Sugar Cosmetics, Hershey India, and Aurea Biolabs’ Rebound.

Zepto invited participants to submit entries via Instagram, showcasing their creativity in videos under 60 seconds. Submissions for the various roles will close on October 24, at 6 PM, with winners announced on Zepto’s official Instagram page. Selected participants will receive exclusive invitations to the event, which will feature food, entertainment, and other activities.