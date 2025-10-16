New Delhi: D B Corp, on Thursday, reported a 12% year-on-year jump in advertisement revenue, with the publication raking in Rs 448 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year. In the corresponding quarter last year, ad revenue stood at Rs 401 crore.

According to stock exchange filings, the company’s total consolidated revenue grew 9%, rising from Rs 583 crore in the same quarter last year to Rs 635 crore in the current quarter.

Aligned with this revenue growth, D B Corp’s profit after tax for Q2FY26 increased by 13% to Rs 94 crore, compared to Rs 83 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. On a sequential basis, growth stood at 16%.

In the publication’s radio business, advertisement revenue also remained buoyant, registering a 4% year-on-year rise from Rs 41.4 crore to Rs 43 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Commenting on the performance, Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, D B Corp, said, “We are pleased to report another quarter of steady performance, backed by a healthy pick-up in advertising momentum aided by the early onset of the festive season and the positive impact of GST rate reductions across key consumption categories.

These factors, coupled with a broad-based improvement in consumer sentiment, drove consistent advertiser engagement across our platforms. Our digital business continues to scale rapidly, reinforcing our position as India’s leading Indian-language news app platform.”

He added, “As we look ahead, we remain encouraged by the government’s pro-consumption measures, which are expected to stimulate demand in Tier II and III markets the core of our readership base. With our deep editorial strength, trusted brand equity, and growing digital reach, we are well-positioned to capture opportunities across print and digital media, and to continue delivering sustained growth and long-term value for all stakeholders.”