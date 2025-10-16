New Delhi: Nestle India Ltd reported a 17.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 743.17 crore for the September 2025 quarter, down from Rs 899.5 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue for the quarter grew 11% to Rs 5,630.23 crore, compared with Rs 5,074.76 crore a year earlier. Total expenses rose 12.9% to Rs 4,616.73 crore.

Domestic sales increased 10.8 per cent to Rs 5,411.02 crore, while exports climbed 14.4% to Rs 219.21 crore.

Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said domestic growth was supported by volume gains.

"Three out of four product groups delivered strong volume, led by double-digit growth. Our domestic sales reached Rs 5,411 crore, the highest ever recorded in any quarter," he added.

Shares of Nestle India were trading at Rs 1,265.55 on the BSE in the afternoon, up 3.6% from the previous close.