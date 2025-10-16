BMW puts an EV in every segment as marketing targets younger buyers

New Delhi: BMW is recasting its India playbook around electric mobility and accessible luxury, a shift that will shape how the brand advertises, prices and sells beyond the metros.

The company expects electric vehicles to reach about 30% of its sales before 2030, and plans to place an EV in every segment it operates.

This means more EV-led storytelling for new audiences in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and sharper communication on total cost of ownership will take centre stage.

EVs already make up around 21% of BMW Group India’s sales. Between January and September 2025, the group retailed 2,509 electric BMWs and MINIs, a 246% increase over the same period last year.

The iX1 is the top-selling electric model, followed by the flagship i7. Since 2022, BMW Group India has delivered more than 5,000 EVs.

President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar told NewsDrum that the company wants electric options across the portfolio and believes the EV mix could touch 30% even before 2030, aligning with government targets.

He added that the brand will widen its network as demand rises outside the large cities. This expansion opens up retail and media opportunities in growth markets where first-time luxury buyers are entering the category.

Brar said the company will work on products that narrow the gap between luxury and mass-premium ownership costs.

The push will see campaigns that foreground monthly outlay, running costs and residual value, alongside charging convenience.

With the target cohort skewing younger, customers in the 25–45 age group are spending more on brands and experiences, and the old guilt around indulgence is fading. That behavioural shift supports both EV adoption and premiumisation.

BMW Group India posted its highest-ever third-quarter car sales at 4,204 units in July–September 2025, up 21% year on year.

Nine-month sales reached a record 11,978 units, up 13%. The BMW brand delivered 11,510 units, MINI sold 468 units, and Motorrad recorded 3,976 motorcycles in the January–September period.

The group launched the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4 at Rs 64.9 lakh ex-showroom. The completely built-up model uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 300 hp and 400 Nm, making it the most powerful MINI yet in India.

The product gives BMW fresh creative hooks around motorsport heritage and weekend driving, useful for integrated campaigns that balance sustainability with thrill.

As the network pushes deeper into smaller cities, hyperlocal media, performance marketing and influencer collaborations will matter more.