Infectious Advertising bolsters leadership with Smriti Tewari as business head

New Delhi: In a strategic move to enhance its client-centric operations, Infectious Advertising, a prominent independent agency in India, has named Smriti Tewari as its Business Head.

With over 13 years of expertise in the advertising and marketing landscape, Tewari joins the Mumbai-based agency after stints at marquee agencies including Ogilvy, FCB, The Minimalist, and VML.

Her portfolio spans diverse sectors such as automobiles, FMCG, consumer goods, home paints, fashion, real estate, and financial services, bringing a wealth of cross-category insights to the table.

Siddhartha Singh, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Infectious Advertising, said, "Smriti will play a pivotal role in strengthening client relationships, unlocking new opportunities, and shaping work that is both effective and pushes the idea of 'Virality', where every piece of work is worth sharing. Her immense client experience lays the foundation best. Wish her the best for her stint at Infectious!"

Tewari, whose previous collaborations include global and Indian heavyweights like Honda Cars, Honda 2Wheelers, BMW, KFC, Smartwater, Dulux Paints, ONLY, and Colgate-Palmolive, has a proven track record in steering integrated campaigns.

Her experience encompasses above-the-line (ATL), below-the-line (BTL), and social media mandates, alongside spearheading new business development and end-to-end management of large-scale brand initiatives.

Tewari said, "Stepping into the role of Business Head at Infectious Advertising is both an honour and a thrilling responsibility. Infectious has always believed in ideas that spark energy and drive meaningful change. I’m eager to learn from the greats, draw from the strengths of the entire team, and collectively elevate the agency through creativity, collaboration, and client focus."

Outside the boardroom, Tewari's passions reveal a creative soul: a dedicated cinephile, she draws inspiration from craft, mythology, and the subtle art of people-watching. These pursuits, she notes, enrich her professional worldview by fostering a deeper understanding of human narratives and cultural nuances.