New Delhi: Spotify and Netflix have announced a partnership to make select video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer available on Netflix starting early 2026 in the United States, with plans to expand to other markets.

The move covers podcasts across sports, culture, lifestyle, and true crime genres and is intended to complement Netflix’s existing content.

Shows set to be available at launch include The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, The Ringer NBA Show, The Rewatchables, Recipe Club, Dissect, Conspiracy Theories, and Serial Killers, among others.

“At Netflix, we’re always looking for new ways to entertain our members, wherever and however they want to watch,” said Lauren Smith, Netflix VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy.

“As video podcasts continue to grow in popularity, our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both Netflix and Spotify audiences. From pop culture and lifestyle to true crime and sports, this curated selection of video podcasts adds fresh voices and new perspectives to Netflix, making our entertainment lineup more exciting than ever.”

Roman Wasenmüller, VP and Head of Podcasts at Spotify, said the collaboration represented a new chapter for podcasting. “Together with Netflix, we’re expanding discovery, helping creators reach new audiences, and giving fans around the world the chance to experience the stories they love and uncover favorites they never expected. This offers more choice to creators and unlocks a completely new distribution opportunity.”

The company emphasises that creators retain control over their work, continue to access multiple revenue streams, and receive support in developing sustainable businesses.