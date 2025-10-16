New Delhi: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has collaborated with Meta as the new voice of Meta AI, which will be available to users in India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Padukone announced the development through a video shared on Instagram, where she wrote, “Okay, so this is pretty cool I think! I’m now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Try it and let me know what you think!”

With this collaboration, Padukone becomes one of the first Indian actors to lend her voice to an AI assistant, contributing to Meta’s ongoing efforts to personalise digital interactions through recognisable voices.

Earlier this month, Padukone, who founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation, was appointed as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.