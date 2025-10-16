New Delhi: Xiaomi India has released a Diwali-themed film featuring Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman, and former contestant Devarshi, revisiting the over-the-top drama and style of early 2010s reality television.

The film recreates the distinctive chaos and humour of the MTV Roadies format with a contemporary twist.

Speaking about the campaign, Ritij Khurana, Head of Brand, Xiaomi India, said, “For years, we’ve heard people pronounce Xiaomi in their own way, and we’ve loved every version of it. The idea behind this campaign was to turn a long-standing curiosity about how to say ‘Xiaomi’ into a celebration of brand love.

For us, no matter how you pronounce it, Xiaomi stands for innovation, trust, and accessibility for everyone. This campaign is our way of saying that however you say it, we’ll always be your Xiaomi, the brand that India trusts for great technology at honest prices. At its heart, this idea celebrates the bond we share with over 100 million users who have made us part of their everyday lives.”

The film opens in the style of mid-2010s reality TV, with Raghu and Rajiv questioning a contestant over a simple Diwali-related query. The discussion quickly escalates into a humorous debate about the pronunciation of “Xiaomi”, “Ziyomi” or “Shiyomi” accompanied by exaggerated reactions and background music reminiscent of the show’s signature style.

Devarshi appears to resolve the comic tension, delivering the line: “Chahe aap isse Shiyomi, Zaohmi, ya Shaomi bulao, hai toh Xiaomi sabka most trusted brand for latest tech. Aur iss Diwali, woh de rahe sabse biggest deals!”

The film closes with the line, “Call us what you want, it’s still a big deal,” highlighting the playful take on Xiaomi’s commonly mispronounced name. Through humour, nostalgia, and pop culture references, the campaign demonstrates how the brand continues to engage with Indian audiences in a familiar and relatable manner.

The film is available on Xiaomi India’s social media channels.

Watch the campaign films: