New Delhi: The Indian Army, in partnership with Red FM, will host Shauryaveer 2025: Run for India on October 26, 2025 at Delhi Cantonment. The event marks the 79th Shaurya Diwas and honours the courage and dedication of India’s armed forces.

Shauryaveer 2025 is designed as a symbolic run bringing together soldiers and citizens, highlighting the bond between the nation and its protectors. The event also aligns with the broader Fit India movement, promoting fitness alongside patriotism.

Participants can choose from four categories, 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km, accommodating a wide range of age groups and fitness levels.

On the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM, said: “Shauryaveer 2025: Run for India is a powerful tribute to the Indian Army, where every kilometre is a stride of unity, pride, and remembrance, honouring the unwavering commitment of our soldiers. What makes it truly special is the opportunity for citizens to run alongside our Armed Forces, celebrating the values that bind us as one nation.”

“At Red FM, we feel honoured to be associated with this initiative and to help carry its message across the length and breadth of our country. I urge everyone to come forward, take part, and show their support for the Indian Army through this remarkable initiative,” he added.

Registration and further details for the run are available on the Red FM and India Running websites.