New Delhi: Rayomand J. Patell, a senior creative professional with a career spanning three decades in advertising and technology, has launched Firestarter, an integrated brand communication and technology agency in India.

The agency is designed to serve founders as well as chief marketing officers and chief executives seeking integrated creative and technological solutions.

Commenting on the launch and the agency’s approach, Rayomand J. Patell, Founder Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Firestarter, said, “We ignite scalable growth by defining and differentiating your brand to deliver valuable outcomes.

Firestarter defines your brand by our proprietary process, crafts a unique brand identity through Design and then creates an original, integrated creative idea that’s strong enough to add synergy across every brand medium, touchpoint and technology.”

Firestarter operates as a medium-agnostic agency with a focus on integrating brand communications and technology, supported by newsroom and real-time AI-equipped production capabilities.

The agency’s launch coincides with a strategic international partnership with Munich-based MONKEYWAY GmbH, a firm specialising in 3D real-time streaming technology. MONKEYWAY has worked with global luxury, fashion, lifestyle, and automobile brands including Mercedes, Maserati, and Koenigsegg. As part of the collaboration, Rayomand J. Patell has been appointed Chief Creative Officer of MONKEYWAY GmbH.

Andreas Adam, CEO of MONKEYWAY, said, “MONKEYWAY brings class defining 3D Real Time Streaming technology, trusted by global luxury brands to the Indian markets. Clients gain a seamless, scalable, and truly impactful brand-to-technology pipeline.”

Patell’s career spans some of India’s leading creative institutions, including Everest Dentsu Young & Rubicam, SSC&B Lintas, Contract, and WPP.

He has also held leadership positions at Havas Mumbai, Idealake, Schbang, and Laqshya Group, with notable achievements including Idealake being named ‘Agency of the Year’ for its integrated communication and technology work.

Firestarter plans to offer international brand technologies to Indian clients while exploring overseas offices. The agency also intends to launch a training programme for young creatives to learn and work simultaneously.