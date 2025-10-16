New Delhi: Alphabet’s Google has proposed further adjustments to its search results in an attempt to address European Union antitrust scrutiny, according to a Reuters report.

The company said its latest revisions were designed so that search results for third-party vertical search services (VSS) and Google’s own offerings provide identical information, functionality, and features.

“We will create the opportunity for each VSS to show its own box on Search. A VSS box will be populated with results from that VSS inventory,” Google said in its proposal.

The company added that the box would present the same format and information for third-party VSSs as for Google, with the winning bid determined by objective and non-discriminatory criteria. Google also confirmed that rivals’ data would not be shared with others.

Suppliers such as hotels, restaurants, airlines, and travel services would appear in a separate box, positioned either above or below the vertical search results depending on relevance to the user query.

The proposal is a revision of Google’s July plan, which had drawn criticism from specialised vertical search platforms and price comparison websites, particularly those focused on sectors such as travel, dining, and transport.

The European Commission is examining Google for allegedly favouring its own services, including Google Shopping, Google Hotels, and Google Flights, over competitors. Sources cited by Reuters indicated that the company faces a potential fine in the coming months.

The case is being pursued under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which establishes rules to limit the influence of major technology companies, provide space for rivals, and increase user choice.

“We remain concerned that any further changes to Search would prioritise the commercial interests of a small set of intermediaries over European businesses who want to sell directly to their customers,” a Google spokesperson said.

Separately, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has introduced tougher measures aimed at curbing Google’s dominance in online search. The CMA recently designated Google with “strategic market status” (SMS), placing it under special requirements following a nine-month investigation.

“We have found that Google maintains a strategic position in the search and search advertising sector,” Will Hayter, executive director for digital markets at the CMA, said in a statement.