Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 4, 2025

- Nov 04, 2025 12:06 IST
Creativefuel acquires Recommendation Community and Music Community
With Recommendation and Music Community joining its portfolio, Creativefuel deepens its role in shaping India’s evolving digital and cultural media networks. Read more...
- Nov 04, 2025 11:05 IST
WolfzHowl names Eswara VAN Sharma as Consulting Director for StraTech and Brand Orchestration
With 31 years in marketing and strategy, Sharma will integrate behavioural science and tech under WolfzHowl’s StraTech model across India and Southeast Asia. Read more...
- Nov 04, 2025 11:01 IST
Warner Music India appoints Vikram Kulkarni as Chief Financial Officer
Kulkarni brings nearly two decades of expertise across finance, audit, and governance from global roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ernst & Young, and Welspun Group. Read more...
- Nov 04, 2025 10:58 IST
Annapoorna Masalas celebrates the joy of Tamil home cooking
Conceptualised by Dentsu Creative Webchutney, the campaign captures the flavour, nostalgia, and everyday happiness of family meals. Read more...
- Nov 04, 2025 10:55 IST
Zee Sports signs 3-year exclusive media rights deal with Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League
The agreement covers the next three seasons, with matches to air on Zee Sports and stream on Zee5, the companies said. Financial terms were not disclosed. Read more...
- Nov 04, 2025 10:20 IST
Aditya Swamy named Managing Director, Google Play
Prior to this elevation, Swamy served as Regional Director for Google Play, covering India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Read more...
- Nov 04, 2025 10:11 IST
Westlife Foodworld to introduce 20-minute McDonald’s delivery to support sales recovery
Delivery forms about 40% of Westlife Foodworld’s revenue, and the 20-minute model tested in select markets is expected to boost same-store sales by 3%–5% over two years. Read more...
- Nov 04, 2025 10:05 IST
Study says ad-free subscription or consent-based ads can balance privacy and growth
Researchers suggest that hybrid ‘pay-or-consent’ models could help digital platforms maintain profitability, uphold privacy standards, and strengthen long-term user trust. Read more...
- Nov 04, 2025 09:58 IST
Sharat Verma to lead Packaged Beverages at Tata Consumer Products; Puneet Das steps down
Prashant Parameswaran has resigned as President, Soulfull Business, with effect from December 15, 2025. Read more...
- Nov 04, 2025 09:53 IST
Snapdragon wants consumers to demand the chip, not just the phone
This strategy rests on a carefully orchestrated marketing mix that integrates community engagement, co-marketing, reverse demand generation, influencer partnerships, and a future-facing focus on AI and emerging devices. Read more...
- Nov 04, 2025 09:36 IST
Amin Lakhani says India’s marketers must outgrow their data FOMO
In a market that often celebrates growth at any cost, collecting data for data’s sake has become the marketing equivalent of FOMO: noisy, expensive, and strategically hollow. Read more...
