0

Advertising Marketing

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 4, 2025

Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
Updated On
New Update
BMI-Logo
  • Nov 04, 2025 12:06 IST

    Creativefuel acquires Recommendation Community and Music Community

    With Recommendation and Music Community joining its portfolio, Creativefuel deepens its role in shaping India’s evolving digital and cultural media networks. Read more...



  • Nov 04, 2025 11:05 IST

    WolfzHowl names Eswara VAN Sharma as Consulting Director for StraTech and Brand Orchestration

     

    Eswara VAN Sharma
    Eswara VAN Sharma

    With 31 years in marketing and strategy, Sharma will integrate behavioural science and tech under WolfzHowl’s StraTech model across India and Southeast Asia. Read more...



  • Nov 04, 2025 11:01 IST

    Warner Music India appoints Vikram Kulkarni as Chief Financial Officer

    Kulkarni brings nearly two decades of expertise across finance, audit, and governance from global roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ernst & Young, and Welspun Group. Read more...



  • Nov 04, 2025 10:58 IST

    Annapoorna Masalas celebrates the joy of Tamil home cooking

    Conceptualised by Dentsu Creative Webchutney, the campaign captures the flavour, nostalgia, and everyday happiness of family meals. Read more...



  • Nov 04, 2025 10:55 IST

    Zee Sports signs 3-year exclusive media rights deal with Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League

    The agreement covers the next three seasons, with matches to air on Zee Sports and stream on Zee5, the companies said. Financial terms were not disclosed. Read more...



  • Nov 04, 2025 10:20 IST

    Aditya Swamy named Managing Director, Google Play

    Prior to this elevation, Swamy served as Regional Director for Google Play, covering India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Read more...



  • Nov 04, 2025 10:11 IST

    Westlife Foodworld to introduce 20-minute McDonald’s delivery to support sales recovery

    Delivery forms about 40% of Westlife Foodworld’s revenue, and the 20-minute model tested in select markets is expected to boost same-store sales by 3%–5% over two years. Read more...



  • Nov 04, 2025 10:05 IST

    Study says ad-free subscription or consent-based ads can balance privacy and growth

    Researchers suggest that hybrid ‘pay-or-consent’ models could help digital platforms maintain profitability, uphold privacy standards, and strengthen long-term user trust. Read more...



  • Nov 04, 2025 09:58 IST

    Sharat Verma to lead Packaged Beverages at Tata Consumer Products; Puneet Das steps down

    Prashant Parameswaran has resigned as President, Soulfull Business, with effect from December 15, 2025. Read more...



  • Nov 04, 2025 09:53 IST

    Snapdragon wants consumers to demand the chip, not just the phone

     

    Sumit-Sonal
    Sumit Sonal

    This strategy rests on a carefully orchestrated marketing mix that integrates community engagement, co-marketing, reverse demand generation, influencer partnerships, and a future-facing focus on AI and emerging devices. Read more...



  • Nov 04, 2025 09:36 IST

    Amin Lakhani says India’s marketers must outgrow their data FOMO

    In a market that often celebrates growth at any cost, collecting data for data’s sake has become the marketing equivalent of FOMO: noisy, expensive, and strategically hollow. Read more...



television advertising Marketing digital
Advertisment