New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking a ban on social media usage for children between the ages of 14 and 18. The plea argued that since the Covid-19 pandemic, young people have become heavily reliant on social media platforms, gaining instant access to a vast range of information and content.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that social media platforms are banned “in the entire world, Europe, Australia, China, Arab countries,” adding that “it’s completely banned except this country,” according to Live Law.

Chief Justice of India B. R. Gavai, however, dismissed the plea outright, referring to the consequences of a similar measure in a neighbouring country. “You know they tried to ban it in Nepal, then what happened in Nepal,” the CJI said, declining to hear the matter further.

In September, Nepal faced widespread protests led by Gen-Z demonstrators after the then government banned several social media websites, including Facebook, Instagram, and X. The unrest resulted in 19 deaths, widespread arson, and the eventual collapse of the Nepali government.

The protests intensified after clashes between police and student demonstrators led to multiple fatalities. Several lawmakers and former political leaders were attacked amid growing anger over alleged government corruption and restrictions on free speech.

Young Nepalis had repeatedly accused the government of silencing dissent while ignoring systemic corruption. The ‘Nepo kid’ trend gained traction on Nepali social media, where users highlighted disparities between political elites and ordinary citizens through posts on X, Reddit, Instagram, and other platforms.

During the violent demonstrations, multiple politicians were assaulted, and their homes vandalised. The residence of ousted Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli and those of other former premiers were targeted. Former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal’s wife died of severe burns, while former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, the current Foreign Minister, were also attacked.

Videos that circulated online showed Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel being chased and beaten by protesters. Both Paudel and former minister Ek Nath Dhakal were stripped and paraded through the streets by the mob.