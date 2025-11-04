New Delhi: Aditya Swamy has been elevated to the position of Managing Director of Google Play.

He will work closely with developers, startups, and investors to enhance the app economy and expand the region's digital ecosystem.

Prior to this elevation, Swamy served as Regional Director for Google Play, covering India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Swamy brings over two decades of experience in media, marketing, and consumer brands to the role.

An MBA graduate from the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, he began his career in sales and marketing at Coca-Cola.

He later advanced to prominent positions, including Chief Executive Officer of MTV at Viacom18, where he drove youth-oriented content and branding strategies.

At Flipkart, as Senior Director of Marketing, Swamy played a key role in shaping major retail events such as the Big Billion Day sale, contributing to the e-commerce giant's rapid growth.