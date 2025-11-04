Sandeep Walunj moves on from Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Delhi: Sandeep Walunj, Chief Marketing Officer at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has moved on.

The company appointed Walunj as its Chief Marketing Officer in April 2024.

Walunj brings with him close to 30 years of experience in Marketing, Digital, Product and Innovation across the BFSI, Retail, and FMCG sectors.

Before joining Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Walunj worked with Nippon India Life Asset Management.

Previously, Walunj has worked with Big Bazaar, PepsiCo India Holdings, Reckitt Benckiser and others. He has done his PGDM from IIM Ahmedabad post his engineering.

Sharing the development on LinkedIn, Walunj said, “After a short but rich and fulfilling stint at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, I am moving on with a heavy heart and immense gratitude. It has been my privilege to lead an awesome team that transformed the identity of this iconic brand to make it more accessible, relatable, and engaging - especially for younger audiences, while deepening customer trust and connection across the board.”

He added, “We were also able to organise and leverage the mammoth customer & transaction data for enhancing experience across every physical and digital touchpoint, bringing in greater consistency, warmth, and trust to every interaction.”