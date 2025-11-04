New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products has announced a leadership change in its Packaged Beverages business.

President Puneet Das has resigned with effect from November 3, 2025, after eight years at the company. He said he is moving on to pursue new opportunities.

Sharat Verma has been appointed President, Packaged Beverages, India and South Asia, effective December 1, 2025.

Verma joins from Procter & Gamble, where he is Senior Vice President and General Manager for Fabric Care across India, the Middle East and Africa. At P&G, he built and scaled brands such as Ariel and Tide, delivered a 15% CAGR on a portfolio of about US$0.5 billion, and led the “Share The Load” campaign.

Das joined TCPL in November 2017 as Senior Vice President, Packaged Beverages, India, and became President in April 2021. He strengthened Tata Tea and sub-brands, and led growth plays across Tetley, Tata Coffee and Organic India.

In a parallel move, Prashant Parameswaran has resigned as President, Soulfull Business, with effect from December 15, 2025.

The transitions come alongside TCPL’s Q2 FY26 results. Consolidated net profit rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 406.46 crore, with revenue from operations up 18% to Rs 4,965.90 crore. India business grew 18% to Rs 3,122 crore, international operations rose 10% to Rs 1,288 crore, and non-branded segments increased 26%. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 675 crore. The company launched 25 products in the quarter and expanded Tata Starbucks to 492 stores across 80 cities.

TCPL also said it has resolved recent distributor concerns in discussions with the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation.