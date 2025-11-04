New Delhi: Creativefuel has announced the acquisition of two community-led platforms, Recommendation Community and Music Community, to strengthen its presence in India’s media and entertainment landscape.
Recommendation Community began during the early OTT and cinephile wave in India as a digital forum for film and series discussions. It has since developed a following among viewers and creators. The team later launched Music Community to broaden conversations to include musicians and listeners.
With the addition of these two platforms, Creativefuel is expanding its portfolio of media-led intellectual properties, which includes Sarcasm, HalseyIndia, MissMalini, ScrawledStories, and Rupees. The move underscores the agency’s focus on developing digital properties that reflect cultural conversations and creative communities.
Speaking about the acquisition, Tushar, Founder & CEO of Creativefuel, said, “At Creativefuel, we have always believed in shaping narratives that move culture forward. The addition of Recommendation Community and Music Community strengthens our ability to create and influence stories that audiences genuinely connect with. As our clients increasingly come from OTT platforms and production houses, this acquisition allows us to bridge creative communities with the storytellers driving India’s entertainment landscape.”
Nikhil, Co-founder at Creativefuel, added, “Creativefuel is evolving into a true house of brands for the internet. Each IP we acquire or build has its own identity, audience, and creative pulse. Recommendation Community and Music Community perfectly fit this vision, strengthening our journey toward becoming the Mensa Brands of digital IPs.”
Sree, Vice President, Operations & Acquisitions, said, “This acquisition continues our focus on strengthening Creativefuel’s IP network. Recommendation Community and Music Community perfectly complement our existing properties helping us build deeper, more connected ecosystems in the media & entertainment space.”
Aseel Sab, one of the founding members of Recommendation Community and Music Community, will continue to oversee the creative direction of both platforms under the Creativefuel umbrella.