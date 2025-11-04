Warner Music India appoints Vikram Kulkarni as Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi: Warner Music India has appointed Vikram Kulkarni as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), further strengthening its leadership structure. Kulkarni brings over 17 years of experience in finance, business strategy, and governance across global and Indian organisations.

Before joining Warner Music India, Kulkarni was Finance Controller at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he worked with the India and South Asia leadership teams to drive growth and operational efficiency.

His previous roles include stints at Ernst & Young and Welspun Group, where he developed expertise in financial reporting, audit, taxation, and performance management.

“I’m honoured to join Warner Music India during such a dynamic and pivotal time for the Indian and South Asian music markets. The company’s artist-first approach and bold vision for the future of music in India and South Asia is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the talented team to build sustainable growth, strengthen financial governance, empower creativity, and contribute to the company’s continued success in this high-potential market,” said Vikram Kulkarni, CFO, Warner Music India.

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC, added, “Vikram brings a rare combination of financial expertise, strategic insight, and leadership experience that aligns perfectly with Warner Music India’s growth ambitions. I am confident that Vikram will play an instrumental role in enabling our teams, empowering creativity, and steering the company toward sustainable success in this dynamic market.”