New Delhi: Behavioural strategy consultancy WolfzHowl has appointed Eswara VAN Sharma as Consulting Director, StraTech and Brand Orchestration for India and ASEAN.

In his new role, Sharma will lead brand relationships, client success, and the integration of behavioural insight with technology to drive business outcomes.

StraTech, a concept developed by WolfzHowl, combines cultural and behavioural understanding with technology-driven precision and scale, using AI as an enabler to influence the entire marketing funnel.

Sharma brings over three decades of experience in business leadership, marketing, innovation, strategy, and creativity across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. His previous leadership roles include stints at Leo Burnett Malaysia, Digital Nasional Berhad, DDB Group Singapore, and NVIDIA India, where he served as Head of Marketing. He has worked with brands such as Mondelez, Emirates, Samsung, and ExxonMobil.

Kalyan Ram Challapalli, Founder of WolfzHowl India and Partner and Head of Strategy, WolfzHowl Global, said, “Over the past 13 years, we have built deep expertise and delivered strategic growth across 30+ categories. We have also seen tremendous business growth in the last two years. As we embrace the next chapter, WolfzHowl needs experienced leaders now to grow and consolidate our evolution via #StraTech. VAN’s experience, integrity and affable leadership make him the perfect catalyst for this phase of growth, both in India and globally.”

Eswara VAN Sharma added, “It’s rare to find an opportunity that brings together the sum of one’s experiences, in behavioural science, technology, and brand building, while still offering room for growth and exploration. I’m excited to orchestrate strategy and technology with WolfzHowl, and help shape the movement we call #StraTech.”

Sharma will be based in Bengaluru and will collaborate with Waheed Bidiwale and Jean Paul to support business growth in Australia and Southeast Asia.