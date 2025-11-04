New Delhi: OpenAI is offering a 12-month free subscription to ChatGPT Go for eligible users in India, starting November 4, 2025.

The limited-time promotion can be redeemed on the ChatGPT web app and the Google Play Android app now, with App Store redemption rolling out next week. OpenAI says the offer may end without prior notice.

ChatGPT Go is the company’s low-cost plan that expands access to core features. During the free year, users get extended access to GPT-5, higher image-generation limits, more file uploads with advanced data analysis (Python), longer memory for more personalised interactions, and access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs. API usage is excluded.

Usage caps may vary based on system demand.

Eligibility is limited to users located in India who are new to ChatGPT, on the free plan, or already subscribed to ChatGPT Go with accounts in good standing. A payment method—credit card or UPI—is required to redeem; UPI users may see a temporary Rs 1 hold each billing cycle that is refunded. After 12 months, the subscription auto-renews at the standard ChatGPT Go rate unless cancelled in advance.

For context, OpenAI introduced GPT-5 in August 2025; ChatGPT Go includes extended access to this flagship model.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers who originally signed up on the web or via Google Play will have their next billing date pushed back by 12 months automatically.

Apple in-app subscribers must cancel, wait for the current billing cycle to end, and then re-subscribe during the promo window once the App Store rollout begins next week.

To redeem as a new user on the web, sign in to ChatGPT, choose “Try ChatGPT Go” from Settings → Account, add a payment method, and complete checkout; Android users can tap “Upgrade to Go for Free” in the app. After activation, the account reflects Go status across web and mobile.

OpenAI’s recent India announcements note that ChatGPT Go is an India-specific, low-cost tier normally priced at Rs 399 per month with UPI support—context for what the plan would cost after the free year.

Users concerned about data use can review OpenAI’s controls; the company allows opting out of having conversations used to improve models.