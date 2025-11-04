New Delhi: Quickads, a startup founded by former executives from Accenture, McKinsey, and Ogilvy, has secured $1.7 million in seed funding. The round was led by Kae Capital, with additional participation from senior leaders at Google, Meta, Traya, and Rainforest.life.

The company is developing a full-stack marketing platform described as an “ads operating system” that integrates ad intelligence, AI-driven creative automation, and analytics for brands.

Quickads’ platform uses a proprietary database of millions of ads categorised by industry and theme to identify high-performing creative concepts. It supports the creation of various ad formats, including Google banners, static images, video ads, and UGC-style content, while incorporating automated pre-testing for compliance with brand and social media guidelines. The system also offers performance analytics and campaign management tools within a unified dashboard.

According to the company, the investment will support its expansion into enterprise solutions, allowing brands to integrate its ads intelligence and creative automation platform into their existing workflows.

“Quickads is bringing scientific clarity to creativity and eliminating waste of time as well as spend. We’re turning marketing from an art of guessing into a discipline powered by insight and iteration,” said Nitin Mahajan, Co-Founder and CEO.

Commenting on the investment, Gaurav Chaturvedi, Partner, Kae Capital, said, “Quickads is building the operating system for modern creative performance, unifying data, production and analysis in a way the market has been asking for.”