New Delhi: Omaxe has appointed Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, as its brand ambassador. The partnership reflects the company’s focus on supporting sports and developing infrastructure that contributes to community and economic growth.

The announcement follows the launch of The Omaxe State, described as an integrated destination for sport, leisure, and culture, and aligns with the company’s broader efforts to strengthen sporting infrastructure.

Speaking on the association, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “Being from Punjab, I have always felt a deep connection to the spirit of its people and the places that shape us. Omaxe’s presence in Punjab and its vision for creating world-class infrastructure give me great hope for communities and especially for the young generation.”

She added, “Along with its remarkable work in Punjab, projects like The Omaxe State in Delhi reflect how thoughtful development can support sports and create platforms where talent can truly grow. I am proud to join Omaxe as its Brand Ambassador and to stand with a company that believes in empowering youth, strengthening communities, and building facilities that inspire dreams and turn them into achievements.”

Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe, said, “We welcome Harmanpreet to the Omaxe family with great pride. Her leadership, dedication, and ability to inspire mirror Omaxe’s commitment to purposeful development. This partnership is about creating platforms that broaden access to sport, encourage greater participation of women in athletics, and strengthen local economies. One of the landmark outcomes of this vision will be the delivery of a new international-standard cricket stadium in the national capital after more than 140 years a milestone for the city and for Indian sport.”

Under the new association, Omaxe and Harmanpreet Kaur will work together on initiatives including athlete development programmes, grassroots outreach, community events, and campaigns promoting sports as a viable career path. A key focus will be on encouraging women’s participation in sports and creating opportunities for young athletes at the community level.