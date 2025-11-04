Snapdragon wants consumers to demand the chip, not just the phone

New Delhi: In a country that sells over 140 million smartphones a year, the battle for consumer attention is brutal. Yet for the companies supplying the chips inside these devices, consumer fame has been nearly non-existent. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon brand wants to change that.

The company has begun marketing itself as a true consumer brand, not just a supplier. It wants users to be aware not only of the phone they buy but also of the processor that powers it. That is a bold ambition for an ingredient brand. Snapdragon aims to appear in media, communities, and joint campaigns so that demand for devices featuring its chips grows organically.

This strategy rests on a carefully orchestrated marketing mix that integrates community engagement, co-marketing, reverse demand generation, influencer partnerships, and a future-facing focus on AI and emerging devices. Each element builds upon the other, creating a system that is data-driven yet flexible enough to respond to market cycles.

Marketing mix and budget allocation

Snapdragon’s visibility strategy follows a simple funnel: awareness, consideration, and conversion. Sumit Sonal, Head of Marketing at Qualcomm India, explained, “Ideally, I go on the ratio 50:30:20.”

As the brand positions itself in a more premium space, Sonal believes the top of the funnel does not require aggressive investment. Instead, priority is given to lower-funnel awareness, where volume is generated.

Half of the marketing budget is allocated to awareness, with digital channels dominating this stage, particularly performance channels that guarantee measurable results. “In awareness, Snapdragon’s digital is very heavy,” Sonal said.

Consideration accounts for 30% of the budget, largely focused on influencer and content campaigns designed to build trust. The remaining 20% is reserved for conversion, using programmatic campaigns aligned with peak sales seasons.

Timing is critical. Approximately 40% of Indian smartphone sales occur during limited sale periods. Snapdragon aligns its spending with these windows and retargets high-intent buyers. This disciplined approach lays the groundwork for community marketing, which sharpens impact once awareness and consideration are established.

Community as a marketing lever

Snapdragon has transformed the community into a strategic asset. Its Snapdragon Insiders programme brings together early adopters, tech enthusiasts, and casual fans into a structured network that amplifies messaging beyond traditional advertising. “Everybody who has engaged with the brand today is basically a Snapdragon Insider,” Sonal told BestMediaInfo.com.

The effort extends beyond metropolitan cities. Smaller towns such as Patna and Bhubaneswar demonstrate active engagement, where clusters as small as 25 to 40 people can have a significant influence. These micro-communities function as mini media networks and real-time sentiment scanners, helping campaigns gain traction while providing immediate feedback.

Qualcomm plans to formalise this creator ecosystem with a Snapdragon Insiders creator programme, including a dedicated content studio called snapdragon.tv.

The rationale, Sonal explained, is rooted in the reality that young people in India and the US increasingly aspire to become content creators rather than pursue traditional careers in medicine or engineering.

The forthcoming programme will provide young creators with studio access, technical guidance, and early product access, enabling them to succeed in their content journeys while building loyalty toward the brand. Content will be distributed across platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Discord, and Reddit, with Discord already active as a hub for engagement.

Community leverage serves a dual purpose. It extends reach and functions as a continuous feedback loop, which is especially valuable for a product that is typically invisible to the end consumer.

Co-marketing and reverse demand generation

A cornerstone of Snapdragon’s approach is co-marketing with OEMs to drive reverse demand. The principle is simple. Consumers are motivated to request Snapdragon-powered phones, compelling OEMs to prioritise the chip.

Visibility in these campaigns is evenly split. “50% will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon, 50% will be the partner,” Sonal said. Both parties share content, budgets, and distribution responsibilities.

Reverse demand flips the traditional funnel. Rather than OEMs shaping consumer preference, consumers influence OEMs. This approach brings Snapdragon into end-market awareness, proving that even ingredient brands can achieve top-of-mind recognition with the right strategy.

Influencer strategy and credibility

Influencers play a central role in Snapdragon’s marketing. The brand deliberately avoids glamour-driven endorsements, preferring creators with domain expertise. “We have a mix of tech creators, gamers, who can build much deeper credibility than a celebrity who just unboxes,” Sonal said.

Influencers are segmented by their areas of expertise. Viral moments are not the goal; long-term trust is. Storytelling is customised. Photography creators receive camera-focused narratives, gaming influencers receive gaming-focused content, and tech creators such as Geeky Ranjeet or Technical Guruji receive storylines tailored to their audiences.

The reasoning is clear. On YouTube, the steepest viewer drop-off occurs between the one and 1.5-minute marks. “The moment you make the narrative relevant, this drop happens after the 8th minute,” Sonal explained.

Influencers also serve as conduits to the community. Insider creators act as touchpoints inside the brand ecosystem, creating a closed loop between media and community.

Future outlook: AI, tech stack, and surveillance

Snapdragon’s ambitions extend beyond mobile devices. On-device AI represents the next frontier. Snapdragon aims to position itself as the platform for next-generation applications such as AI, gaming, photography, and innovative user experiences. This expansion includes PCs, home IoT, wearables, and surveillance, each requiring tailored marketing strategies.

Surveillance, traditionally a reactive category, could be transformed through AI. Devices could identify threats, such as someone holding a knife, in real time rather than reviewing footage after an incident.

“Earlier, our equity was speed. Now, we will make the device both smart and capable,” Sonal said.

He confirmed that the solution is near launch, with partners already defined and MOUs signed. While he declined to disclose the partner at this stage, calling it a “confidential” and “multi-million dollar deal,” he promised details would follow in the coming months.

The broader message is clear. Ingredient brands must be more visible, adaptive, and integrated. Snapdragon is preparing for that future.

Snapdragon’s marketing approach offers a roadmap for brands that typically operate behind the scenes. It demonstrates that even invisible products can build recall through smart budget allocation, precise timing, and layered community engagement.

Co-marketing with shared visibility can generate reverse demand, while influencers with domain depth create credibility. Future-proofing becomes essential before market shifts fully take hold.

In practical terms, Snapdragon’s presence is tangible in retail zones, campaigns, communities, and partner activations.

The objective is straightforward. Associate Snapdragon with performance and create consumer demand. In India’s crowded smartphone market, this is exceptional for an ingredient brand.

Step into a phone shop in Mumbai, Bangalore, or even a tier-2 town, and you may notice a Snapdragon zone or a brand-led activation. These touchpoints, amplified by digital and community initiatives, illustrate how ingredient brands can now cultivate direct consumer affinity.

For Qualcomm, it is a bold investment, but increasingly it is a compelling case study in branding the components inside products, not just the products themselves.