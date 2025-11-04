New Delhi: Annapoorna Masalas, part of Gemini Edibles & Fats India (GEF), has partnered with Dentsu Creative Webchutney for a new campaign centred on its Chicken Masala variant. Titled “Taste’la, Feeling’la Vera Level” (In both taste and feeling, it is next level), the film captures the joy of home-cooked food and the emotional connections it evokes.

Conceptualised and executed by Dentsu Creative Webchutney, the campaign focuses on Tamil Nadu, where Annapoorna Masalas has been a long-standing name in kitchens for over five decades.

Set to an energetic song-and-dance sequence, the film portrays a group of children enjoying a home-cooked chicken curry, with the young protagonist enthusiastically describing how his mother’s cooking stands out thanks to a special touch, Annapoorna Chicken Masala.

Indrajeet Mookherjee, CEO, Dentsu Creative Webchutney, said, "We had one goal - to turn the conversation around cooking towards Annapoorna Masalas. This campaign leverages a sweet and memorable format to highlight the brand’s authenticity and legacy of bringing unforgettable taste to the table."

Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, GEF India, added, “We wanted to create a fun and memorable campaign that brings a smile to people and leaves them with a clear message that if they’re cooking traditional chicken curry or any other traditional Tamil cuisines, it has to be with Annapoorna Masalas.”

Chetan Pimpalkhute, Head of Marketing, GEF India, said, “Everyone loves a compliment, and when your cooking can inspire a song and dance, then you know it’s genuine. We used Tamil kuthu beats to create a catchy tune that will resonate with children and adults alike. The innocence of children shines through this film, bearing the undeniable truth that Annapoorna Masalas elevates your cooking to the next level.”

The campaign is being promoted across television, digital, and social media platforms, connecting themes of taste, nostalgia, and togetherness with a contemporary visual style.

Watch the campaign films: