New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has stepped up its marketing efforts in the second quarter of FY26, with sales and marketing expenses rising 10.4% year-on-year to Rs 3,182.4 crore.

According to Airtel’s audited consolidated results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, this increase, from Rs 2,882.4 crore in Q2 FY25, comes amid strong overall financial performance, with revenue and profit showing healthy growth.

The rise in marketing spends was the sharpest among Airtel’s controllable cost heads during the quarter. The company said its sales and marketing expenses grew faster than other operational costs, signalling a deliberate choice to invest in demand generation and subscriber engagement in both India and Africa.

Airtel’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 52,145.4 crore, up 25.7% from Rs 41,473.3 crore a year earlier. Including other income of Rs 727.7 crore, total income stood at Rs 52,873.1 crore, compared to Rs 41,728 crore in Q2 FY25.

While Airtel’s overall cost base rose 15%, the company managed to expand its operating margins, aided by higher realisations and a growing base of high-value users.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to Rs 30,289.1 crore, compared with Rs 22,100.9 crore in Q2 FY25. Depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 13,182.1 crore, and finance costs at Rs 4,865.7 crore.

After accounting for losses from associates and joint ventures, profit before tax came in at Rs 12,322.3 crore, up sharply from Rs 6,751.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Airtel posted a net profit of Rs 8,650.8 crore, compared with Rs 4,153.4 crore in Q2 FY25.

Mobile Services India, Airtel’s largest business, contributed Rs 28,116.7 crore, while Mobile Services Africa brought in Rs 13,679.5 crore. Airtel Business revenue stood at Rs 5,276 crore, followed by Home Services at Rs 1,864.6 crore and Digital TV Services at Rs 753.2 crore. Passive Infrastructure Services, largely through Indus Towers, added Rs 8,222.2 crore.

The net profit margin improved to 16.6% from 10%, while earnings per share rose to Rs 11.72 from Rs 6.21.