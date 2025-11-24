Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 24, 2025

- Nov 24, 2025 17:17 IST
EU gives unconditional approval to Omnicom-IPG merger
Approving the transaction under the EU Merger Regulation, the Commission concluded that the deal would not raise competition concerns in any of the examined markets within the European Economic Area (EEA). Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 15:59 IST
UK based cosmetics brand LUSH enters Indian market via D2C platform
Bengaluru-based licensee Bilberry Brands India facilitates launch, giving consumers access to skincare, haircare and bath products. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 15:30 IST
Dharmendra in ads: How the ‘He-Man’ became the face of tractors, tonics and tourism
Decades before celebrity endorsements became a structured business, Dharmendra was already the reassuring face on tractor commercials, tonics, tourism campaigns and a range of mass-market products that spoke directly to India beyond the metros. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 14:55 IST
Malaysia plans to ban social media use for under-16s from 2026
Communications minister says platforms are expected to comply with age restrictions to protect youths from online harms, including cyberbullying and financial scams. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 14:53 IST
Zee forays into kids entertainment with KidZ on Zee5
KidZ has gone live as a separate profile on Zee5 across devices, offering over 140 titles in multiple languages. New shows are slated to drop every Friday. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 14:50 IST
Kwality Wall’s India unveils new board with seven key appointments ahead of HUL demerger
Key appointments include Chitrank Goel as Deputy MD & Executive Director, Ritesh Tiwari as Non-Executive, Prashant Premrajka as CFO & Executive Director, Independent Directors including Ravi Pisharody and Madhavan Hariharan. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 14:46 IST
Kritika Saxena takes charge as TCS Head of Marketing for India
Saxena, previously heading Corporate Communications at TCS, will oversee brand strategy, marketing efforts across segments, and the flagship Mumbai Experience Center. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 14:44 IST
Scaler names Ratnakar Reddy as Head of B2B for India and MENA region
Reddy will lead Scaler’s B2B operations in India and MENA, developing AI-focused curricula and driving workforce skill development across sectors. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 13:25 IST
Meta faces allegations of concealing study linking Facebook to anxiety and depression
The lawsuit claims Meta and other platforms concealed risks of their products from users, parents and teachers, raising concerns about child safety online. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 13:07 IST
US judge questions timing of DOJ’s proposed Google ad tech breakup
Judge Brinkema warns any forced sale of Google’s ad tech could face years of delay due to expected appeals, complicating ongoing antitrust litigation. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 13:04 IST
FutureBrand global CEO Nick Sykes and executive team step down
London-based team, including global CCO Gianni Tozzi, global CSO Jon Tipple and people & culture director Katy Nunn, exit as staff join McCann offices. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 11:22 IST
Prasar Bharati tests say D2M broadcast won’t heat phones or hurt 4G, 5G networks
The findings strengthen Prasar Bharati and IIT Kanpur’s argument that D2M can technically coexist with existing mobile networks. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 11:19 IST
Oracle India’s head of marketing Geetu Bhatnagar steps down
Bhatnagar oversaw marketing for Data and AI Cloud offerings and led partner and ISV frameworks across Asia Pacific and Japan. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 11:16 IST
The One Show 2026 cuts entry fees for India with 15% discounts
India is among 39 markets under The One Club for Creativity’s Currency Value Adjustment programme, aimed at lowering cost barriers for agencies and brands. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 11:12 IST
Dove, Bru and Victoris get The Family Man treatment through contextual ads
From “Dove Man” Manoj Bajpayee to limited-edition Bru Gold packs and Maruti Victoris’ #GotItAll pitch, brands are using The Family Man’s characters and world to deliver in-universe storytelling within the web series’ environment. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 10:47 IST
Editors Guild elects Sanjay Kapoor as president
Raghavan Srinivasan takes over as general secretary and Teresa Rehman becomes treasurer in an uncontested leadership transition. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 10:23 IST
Marico’s digital brands cross Rs 1,000 crore ARR as profitability targets sharpen
Beardo has moved towards profitability and Plix has reached break-even, while True Elements and Just Herbs are expected to stabilise within the next 18 months. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 10:03 IST
Artificial Intelligence Association of India launched as first AI industry body
Led by National Convenor Dr Sandeep Goyal, AIAI aims to shape ethical, innovation-led AI adoption across India’s creative and tech sectors, from advertising and film to gaming, music and publishing. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 09:41 IST
Natural Diamond Council names Amber Pepper as CEO
Pepper will oversee consumer demand initiatives, digital expansion, and industry partnerships as she guides the Council’s next phase and reinforces category relevance. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 09:32 IST
Madison Media Omega bags Navi’s media mandate
The account was won following a competitive pitch and will be handled by Madison Media’s Bengaluru office. Read more...
- Nov 24, 2025 09:08 IST
What JioStar–Nielsen’s IPL cross-screen study means for your next live sports media plan
JioStar–Nielsen analysis of IPL 2025 finds under 5% ad overlap across TV, CTV and mobile, unlocking 20–40% incremental reach for brands planning live sports. Read more...
