Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 24, 2025

  • Nov 24, 2025 17:17 IST

    EU gives unconditional approval to Omnicom-IPG merger

    Approving the transaction under the EU Merger Regulation, the Commission concluded that the deal would not raise competition concerns in any of the examined markets within the European Economic Area (EEA). Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 15:59 IST

    UK based cosmetics brand LUSH enters Indian market via D2C platform

    Bengaluru-based licensee Bilberry Brands India facilitates launch, giving consumers access to skincare, haircare and bath products. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 15:30 IST

    Dharmendra in ads: How the ‘He-Man’ became the face of tractors, tonics and tourism

    Decades before celebrity endorsements became a structured business, Dharmendra was already the reassuring face on tractor commercials, tonics, tourism campaigns and a range of mass-market products that spoke directly to India beyond the metros. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 14:55 IST

    Malaysia plans to ban social media use for under-16s from 2026

    Communications minister says platforms are expected to comply with age restrictions to protect youths from online harms, including cyberbullying and financial scams. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 14:53 IST

    Zee forays into kids entertainment with KidZ on Zee5

    KidZ has gone live as a separate profile on Zee5 across devices, offering over 140 titles in multiple languages. New shows are slated to drop every Friday. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 14:50 IST

    Kwality Wall’s India unveils new board with seven key appointments ahead of HUL demerger

    Key appointments include Chitrank Goel as Deputy MD & Executive Director, Ritesh Tiwari as Non-Executive, Prashant Premrajka as CFO & Executive Director, Independent Directors including Ravi Pisharody and Madhavan Hariharan. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 14:46 IST

    Kritika Saxena takes charge as TCS Head of Marketing for India

    Kritika Saxena
    Kritika Saxena

    Saxena, previously heading Corporate Communications at TCS, will oversee brand strategy, marketing efforts across segments, and the flagship Mumbai Experience Center. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 14:44 IST

    Scaler names Ratnakar Reddy as Head of B2B for India and MENA region

    Reddy will lead Scaler’s B2B operations in India and MENA, developing AI-focused curricula and driving workforce skill development across sectors. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 13:25 IST

    Meta faces allegations of concealing study linking Facebook to anxiety and depression

    The lawsuit claims Meta and other platforms concealed risks of their products from users, parents and teachers, raising concerns about child safety online. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 13:07 IST

    US judge questions timing of DOJ’s proposed Google ad tech breakup

    Judge Brinkema warns any forced sale of Google’s ad tech could face years of delay due to expected appeals, complicating ongoing antitrust litigation. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 13:04 IST

    FutureBrand global CEO Nick Sykes and executive team step down

    London-based team, including global CCO Gianni Tozzi, global CSO Jon Tipple and people & culture director Katy Nunn, exit as staff join McCann offices. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 11:22 IST

    Prasar Bharati tests say D2M broadcast won’t heat phones or hurt 4G, 5G networks

    The findings strengthen Prasar Bharati and IIT Kanpur’s argument that D2M can technically coexist with existing mobile networks. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 11:19 IST

    Oracle India’s head of marketing Geetu Bhatnagar steps down

    Bhatnagar oversaw marketing for Data and AI Cloud offerings and led partner and ISV frameworks across Asia Pacific and Japan. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 11:16 IST

    The One Show 2026 cuts entry fees for India with 15% discounts

    India is among 39 markets under The One Club for Creativity’s Currency Value Adjustment programme, aimed at lowering cost barriers for agencies and brands. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 11:12 IST

    Dove, Bru and Victoris get The Family Man treatment through contextual ads

    From “Dove Man” Manoj Bajpayee to limited-edition Bru Gold packs and Maruti Victoris’ #GotItAll pitch, brands are using The Family Man’s characters and world to deliver in-universe storytelling within the web series’ environment. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 10:47 IST

    Editors Guild elects Sanjay Kapoor as president

    Raghavan Srinivasan takes over as general secretary and Teresa Rehman becomes treasurer in an uncontested leadership transition. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 10:23 IST

    Marico’s digital brands cross Rs 1,000 crore ARR as profitability targets sharpen

    Beardo has moved towards profitability and Plix has reached break-even, while True Elements and Just Herbs are expected to stabilise within the next 18 months. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 10:03 IST

    Artificial Intelligence Association of India launched as first AI industry body

    Led by National Convenor Dr Sandeep Goyal, AIAI aims to shape ethical, innovation-led AI adoption across India’s creative and tech sectors, from advertising and film to gaming, music and publishing. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 09:41 IST

    Natural Diamond Council names Amber Pepper as CEO

    Pepper will oversee consumer demand initiatives, digital expansion, and industry partnerships as she guides the Council’s next phase and reinforces category relevance. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 09:32 IST

    Madison Media Omega bags Navi’s media mandate

    The account was won following a competitive pitch and will be handled by Madison Media’s Bengaluru office. Read more...



  • Nov 24, 2025 09:08 IST

    What JioStar–Nielsen’s IPL cross-screen study means for your next live sports media plan

    collage_1200x675

    JioStar–Nielsen analysis of IPL 2025 finds under 5% ad overlap across TV, CTV and mobile, unlocking 20–40% incremental reach for brands planning live sports. Read more...



