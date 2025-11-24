New Delhi: A US federal judge has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) for clarity on how quickly its proposed breakup of Google’s advertising technology business could be implemented, raising concerns about potential delays if the company appeals, according to news report.

The exchange took place during closing arguments in Alexandria, Virginia, where the DOJ is pushing for structural remedies to address what it describes as Google’s unlawful dominance in digital advertising technology.

US District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema noted that Google is almost certain to appeal her earlier ruling, which found the company guilty of maintaining two unlawful monopolies in ad tech. She warned that any forced divestiture could be delayed for years while the case moves through the appeals process.

Brinkema added that the government’s request may be difficult to enforce while appeals are pending. She also pointed out that her finding of liability has prompted publishers and rival ad tech companies to file new lawsuits seeking damages, adding pressure on Google and complicating the wider litigation landscape.

The DOJ, together with a coalition of states, has asked the court to order Google to sell its ad exchange, AdX. The government says the platform gives Google a structural advantage by charging publishers around 20% for ads sold through real-time auctions whenever a webpage loads.

DOJ attorney Matthew Huppert said breaking up the ad tech business is the only path toward a “more competitive future for the open web,” arguing the remedy must dismantle the monopolies “root and branch.”

Google’s attorney Karen Dunn countered that a forced sale would be an extreme and disruptive measure. She said Google’s market position reflects legitimate business success, not illegal conduct, and warned that a breakup would involve a long, complex transition that could harm both advertisers and publishers.

With hearings concluded, the court will now consider a remedy order, while Google prepares an appeal that could shape the outcome for years.