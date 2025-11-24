New Delhi: Global cosmetics brand LUSH has launched its online platform in India, Lush.in, offering consumers access to its range of handmade, cruelty-free beauty products.

The brand enters India through a Licensee Agreement with Bengaluru-based Bilberry Brands India and plans to expand its retail presence with physical stores in key markets in the coming months.

Commenting on the launch, Rowena Bird, Co Founder, LUSH, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be re-opening in India with the launch of Lush.in and a physical store soon. It feels wonderful to arrive right in time for the year-end festivities and celebrations. We are excited to be able to offer our customers in India fresh handmade cosmetics again.”

Vishal Anand, Founder and CEO, Bilberry Brands India, added, “LUSH has always stood for more than just cosmetics; it's about crafting experiences, advocating for change, and making sustainability genuinely accessible. We look forward to delivering the authentic LUSH experience that is consistent worldwide, while thoughtfully embracing local relevance. We’re also excited to build a strong community of LUSH fans in India who share our values and love for fresh, effective, and fun products.”

Indian consumers can now access products across categories including skin and hair care, bath and body, and fragrance. The collection includes fresh face masks, solid shampoo bars, seasonal editions, and the brand’s signature bath bombs, which were invented by Co-Founder Mo Constantine in 1989 and are sold globally. Each product features a sticker noting who made it, on what date, and the suggested use by date.