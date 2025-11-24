New Delhi: Kritika Saxena has stepped into the role of Head of Marketing for India at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), taking on responsibility for the company’s marketing and brand strategy across the region. She said this on LinkedIn, sharing her transition from heading Corporate Communications to her new position.

In her new role, Saxena will lead marketing across all business segments in India and manage TCS’s flagship Experience Center in Mumbai, which functions as a storytelling showcase for the company. She will also oversee marketing for the Public Services India and Rest of World (ROW) business verticals.

Reflecting on her journey, Saxena said this move allows her to continue leveraging the power of storytelling, a skill she has honed during her previous 15 years in journalism. She described her LinkedIn post as a way to highlight the importance of good storytelling across marketing, communications, and journalism.

Saxena joined TCS after an extensive career in journalism, where she held senior roles at CNBC-TV18, including Chief of Bureau for Mumbai and South India, Deputy Chief of Bureau, Special Correspondent, and Principal Correspondent. Earlier, she worked with BBC Studios, Sanskriti Media & Entertainment, and The Times of India, contributing to a wide range of print, online, and broadcast content.

She credited her colleagues and leadership, including Abhinav Kumar and Girish Ramachandran, for supporting her growth at TCS and helping her navigate the transition from corporate communications to marketing.