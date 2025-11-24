The One Show 2026 cuts entry fees for India with 15% discounts

New Delhi: The One Club for Creativity has extended its Currency Value Adjustment (CVA) programme to The One Show 2026, with India among 39 countries eligible for discounted entry fees to offset currency devaluation against the US dollar. The scheme is aimed at ensuring cost does not prevent agencies and brands from participating in one of advertising’s biggest global award platforms.

For India-based entrants, the awards body said a 15 per cent adjustment will be applied automatically at checkout for all One Show 2026 entries. The One Show positions this as a location-based fee relief tied to exchange-rate trends, and says it is the only major global advertising awards show offering such currency-linked adjustments.

Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman, Leo South Asia, who is also a One Club International Board member, said expanding the CVA list is intended to widen global participation and “democratise creativity.”

“With the Currency Value Adjustment program extending to more countries this year, we hope to see work from regions who have not participated before, giving them a voice and platform to showcase their culture, stories and solutions to the world. This is how we democratise creativity: by ensuring every brilliant idea, no matter where it’s born, gets the chance to be seen and celebrated,” Das said.

The CVA initiative was introduced in 2021 with support for 25 countries and has been expanded after annual reviews of exchange-rate movements and economic indicators. Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club, said the organisation does not want fees to become a barrier to strong work from financially pressured regions, pointing to its non-profit mandate to support the global creative community.

Entries for The One Show 2026 are currently open, with the competition continuing to add categories across disciplines including gaming, creative use of AI and creator content, alongside the newly launched One Show Indies track for independent agencies. Winners will be announced during Creative Week in New York in May 2026.