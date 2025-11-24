Artificial Intelligence Association of India launched as first AI industry body

New Delhi: India’s first dedicated industry body for artificial intelligence has been formally announced with the launch of the Artificial Intelligence Association of India (AIAI), a national-level organisation that aims to guide the ethical, inclusive and innovation-led growth of AI across the country’s creative and technology sectors.

The governing board, expected to include senior leaders from top corporates and multiple creative domains, will be announced shortly.

Calling it a critical moment for India’s AI trajectory, Sandeep Goyal, National Convenor of AIAI, said the industry cannot afford to remain a passive consumer of global AI technologies.

“AI is no longer the future; it is the now. And India cannot afford to be a passive consumer in this revolution,” Goyal said. “With AIAI, we are building the ethical and institutional guardrails that ensure India’s creative industries not only thrive with AI, but do so on their own terms.”

AIAI will function at the intersection of innovation, policy and cultural preservation. It will bring together technologists, creators, legal and policy experts, educators and industry stakeholders spanning advertising, design, film, music, gaming, publishing, emerging tech and other AI-driven sectors.

The association positions itself as a policy think tank, innovation incubator and industry forum that aims to accelerate responsible adoption while safeguarding Indian identity, talent and intellectual property.

Its key objectives include

Policy and advocacy: Representing creative industries in AI-related consultations with MeitY, DPIIT and NITI Aayog.

Ethical standards: Developing certification frameworks for ethical AI practices in advertising, film, music and design.

Skilling and inclusion: Training over 10,000 creative professionals in AI tools and workflows by 2026.

R&D and innovation: Incubating India-focused AI tools for content creation, translation, personalisation and storytelling.

Creative IP Protection: Leading national efforts to safeguard artist attribution, combat deepfakes and evolve copyright rules for AI-generated content.

AIAI’s launch comes at a time when India’s AI ecosystem is scaling rapidly but lacks a formal regulatory structure. With both excitement and anxiety running high across creative industries, the new body aims to act as a bridge between innovation and regulation.

The association will set up real-time policy advisories, “ethical sandboxes” for testing AI use cases, and a national AI incident registry to track challenges such as bias, misinformation, deepfake misuse and copyright concerns.

“Creative AI isn’t just a technology story. It’s a story about what kind of country we want to be—how we preserve language, culture, livelihoods and imagination in a time of machines,” Goyal said. “This is India’s moment to lead—not follow. And AIAI will make sure we do.”