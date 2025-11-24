New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India has finalised its new leadership, with Sanjay Kapoor elected president, Raghavan Srinivasan appointed general secretary, and Teresa Rehman taking over as treasurer. All three positions were filled without contest, as no opposing candidates were put forward.

The guild’s election committee, led by convener Rajdeep Sardesai and member Vijay Naik, confirmed the panel during the annual general body meeting. The new office-bearers take charge at a time when the media sector continues to contend with scrutiny, regulatory discussions, and a rapidly evolving news environment.

The absence of competing nominations resulted in a straightforward transition, with the three editors assuming their roles for the next term.