New Delhi: Malaysia plans to bar social media use for users under the age of 16 starting next year, joining a growing number of countries restricting digital platform access amid concerns over child safety, according to Reuters.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government was reviewing mechanisms used to enforce age restrictions in Australia and other nations, citing the need to protect youths from online harms such as cyberbullying, financial scams, and child sexual abuse.

"We hope by next year that social media platforms will comply with the government's decision to bar those under the age of 16 from opening user accounts," he told reporters, according to a video of his remarks posted online by local daily The Star.

The impact of social media on children's health and safety has become a growing global concern, with companies including TikTok, Snapchat, Google and Meta Platforms, which operates Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, facing lawsuits in the United States over their role in fuelling a mental health crisis.

In Australia, social media platforms are set to deactivate accounts registered to users under 16 next month under a sweeping teenage ban that regulators worldwide are watching closely. France, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Greece are also jointly testing a template for an age verification app.

Malaysia’s neighbour Indonesia announced in January plans to set a minimum age for social media users but later issued a less strict regulation requiring platforms to filter negative content and implement stronger age verification.

The Malaysian government has increased scrutiny of social media in recent years, citing a rise in harmful content, including online gambling and posts concerning race, religion and royalty. Platforms and messaging services with more than 8 million users in Malaysia are now required to obtain a licence under new regulations that took effect in January.