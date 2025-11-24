New Delhi: FutureBrand’s global chief executive, Nick Sykes, has stepped down after 15 years at the strategy and design agency, alongside the company’s entire global executive team, as Interpublic Group (IPG) prepares to complete its merger with Omnicom.

Other departures include global chief creative officer Gianni Tozzi, global chief strategy officer Jon Tipple, people and culture director Katy Nunn, global chief growth officer Lauren Maynard, and executive assistant Louise Nelson. All senior leaders were based in London except Tozzi, who worked from Milan.

The exits coincide with FutureBrand’s formal removal from McCann Worldgroup. Staff across markets will now report directly to McCann offices, with the London team transitioning under McCann UK The FutureBrand UK office lists approximately 60 employees and services clients including World Athletics Ultimate Championship and SCI Ventures.

Sykes joined FutureBrand in 2010 as managing director and became global CEO in 2019. Tozzi had been with the agency for 17 years, rising from executive creative director in 2008 to global CCO in 2024. Tipple spent 13 years at FutureBrand and was previously head of planning at McCann London.

Nunn joined in 2019 and was promoted to people and culture director in 2021, while Maynard spent nearly two years at FutureBrand after holding leadership roles at McCann Worldgroup. Nelson worked at the agency for a decade after previously serving at TBWA, London.

A McCann spokesperson told Campaign, “Nick and his leadership team have left FutureBrand in a position of strength as a globally respected authority on brand design. We’re grateful for the impact they’ve had on our company and our clients.”

FutureBrand UK shares office space with McCann London, McCann Worldgroup and Weber Shandwick. In July, MullenLowe Global also moved into the same building, while MullenLowe UK shifted to Old Bailey, which also houses FCB London and IPG Mediabrands. In the US, FutureBrand operated under Dxtra, IPG’s PR and specialist communications division.

The restructuring comes as IPG cuts 3,200 jobs and prepares for Omnicom’s acquisition, which is expected to create the world’s largest agency holding group. Both FutureBrand and IPG declined to comment on the departures.

This follows another recent change, in October, former FutureBrand managing director Polly Hopkins joined Elmwood as UK managing director and global head of corporate brand. In December 2022, Tata Group had engaged FutureBrand, part of IPG, to redesign Air India’s identity and logo.