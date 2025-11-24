Kwality Wall’s India unveils new board with seven key appointments ahead of HUL demerger

New Delhi: Kwality Wall’s (India) announced several appointments to its board of directors ahead of its demerger from Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL).

The company has announced seven appointments, including one non-executive director, two executive directors and four independent directors.

The newly formed board brings together corporate leaders with experience across consumer goods, finance, governance, regulatory affairs, risk management and strategic mergers & acquisitions, the leading ice cream and frozen desserts company said in a statement.

These members will be responsible for guiding the company as it embarks on its journey as an independent listed entity, it added.

The company has named Chitrank Goel as Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director on the board. Similarly, Ritesh Tiwari joins as non-executive director.

Prashant Premrajka will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer and join the board as Executive Director. Others including Ravi Pisharody and Madhavan Hariharan will join as independent directors on the board.

Kwality Wall’s (India) will be demerged from HUL on December 1, 2025 to emerge as a separate firm.