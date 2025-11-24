Zee forays into kids entertainment with KidZ on Zee5

Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has entered the kids entertainment genre with the launch of KidZ, a dedicated children’s destination on its OTT platform Zee5, as the company looks to deepen its family entertainment play and tap what it has identified as a “value-accretive” segment.

KidZ has gone live as a separate profile on Zee5 across devices, offering over 140 titles in multiple languages. New shows are slated to drop every Friday, with the first phase of programming built around popular animated properties such as Boonie Bears, Vir, Chacha Bhatija and Inspector Chingum.

The service is positioned as a safe, age-appropriate and educational environment for children, targeting a wide age bracket from toddlers to teens. Zee has tied up with kids content creators and aggregators from India and overseas, while also deploying its own content capabilities to build out the offering.

The company said KidZ will begin rolling out a premium slate of originals from December 2025. The lineup will feature new stories and characters that blend information and entertainment, backed by a bank of existing kids' IP from Zee.

“With KidZ, we aim to build a unique destination for children that extends beyond screens and creates an immersive and entertaining experience,” said Chandan Khandelwal, Business Head – Kids Division, Zee5 India & Global.

“With a gamut of fresh originals lined up for the future, we have partnered with some of the leading names in kids' content to build our offerings that aim to spark curiosity and deliver joy to the young viewers. At

Zee5, our aim is to offer a safe and enriching environment for children with content that enables learning and entertainment. Going forward, we remain committed to building KidZ as a trusted and premium destination for quality children’s programming,” he added.

The launch is in line with the strategic roadmap ZEEL had indicated to shareholders in its May 2025 investor presentation, where kids' entertainment was highlighted as an underpenetrated but high-potential category.

With screen consumption rising among younger viewers across devices and platforms, the company is positioning KidZ as a way to address all consumer cohorts on Zee5 and build additional scale into the business.