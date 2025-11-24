Oracle India’s head of marketing Geetu Bhatnagar steps down

New Delhi: Geetu Bhatnagar has stepped down as Head of Marketing at Oracle India.

During her tenure, Bhatnagar led marketing initiatives across all lines of business for Oracle’s Data and AI offerings on Cloud.

She also developed frameworks for ISV and partner marketing, expanding Oracle’s presence in Japan and the Asia Pacific region. In addition, she managed global anchor programmes and demand-generation initiatives through digital and immersive campaigns.

Bhatnagar began her career at Autodoor Industries and subsequently worked at Telstra. She later joined Compaq Computer Corporation as Head of Government Business and moved to Hewlett Packard Enterprise as Director, Public Sector Sales.

At Microsoft, as Senior Director, Enterprise Marketing Lead, she oversaw commercial marketing for enterprise, mid-market, and public-sector customers in India. She worked on competitive campaigns and go-to-market strategies focused on revenue growth and market share, and led the “reimagining the enterprise” theme supporting product launches including Azure, Windows 8, Windows Phone, SQL Server and Office 365.