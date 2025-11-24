New Delhi: The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has appointed Amber Pepper as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2026.

Pepper, who has held senior roles at Tapestry, Farfetch and Harrods, most recently served as Chief Marketing and Customer Officer and Managing Director at luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa.

She has worked across global markets on brand transformation, digital initiatives and consumer engagement, particularly with younger luxury audiences. Her background in omnichannel strategy and team leadership is set to shape the NDC’s forthcoming phase of work.

In the new role, Pepper will oversee efforts to strengthen consumer demand for natural diamonds, reinforce the category’s positioning, and build industry partnerships. A significant part of her remit will involve expanding digital engagement with younger consumers and using data insights to support the Council’s outreach.

Sandrine Conseiller, Chair of the NDC, said, “We are delighted to welcome Amber as the new CEO of the Natural Diamond Council. Her global perspective, commercial expertise, and deep understanding of luxury consumers make her an exceptional choice to lead the Council and galvanise the industry.”

The leadership change follows the announcement that current CEO David Kellie will retire at the end of 2025. Kellie, who joined the organisation in 2019, led the transition from the Diamond Producers Association to the Natural Diamond Council and worked with industry partners during the COVID-19 period.

The Council expressed its appreciation for Kellie’s tenure, noting his contribution to the organisation’s development.