New Delhi: Scaler has appointed Ratnakar Reddy as Head of its B2B business for India and the MENA region.

In this role, he will lead initiatives to support government agencies, enterprises, and digital-native companies in AI transformation and workforce skill development through the platform’s curriculum and learning tools tailored to regional market needs.

Reddy brings more than 25 years of experience, having held senior positions at Wipro, Microsoft, IBM, and most recently Google Cloud. He has a background in technology adoption and AI implementation across industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ratnakar Reddy to our leadership team,” said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of Scaler.

“His unparalleled cross-sector experience and deep insights into AI position him perfectly to spearhead our B2B expansion across India and MENA. As we strategically scale our operations and bridge the critical AI talent gap, Ratnakar’s leadership and expertise will be pivotal.”

Reddy said, “With the advent of AI, the need to reskill and continuously evolve the existing workforce has become paramount across all sectors. The immense demand for AI and Data Science skills across industries presents an unparalleled opportunity for India to cement its position as the skill capital of the world, meeting not only our domestic needs but also the surging global demand for talent in AI. Scaler, with its robust offerings, including industry-aligned curricula designed to meet real-world demands and future-proof careers, is the essential partner in driving this critical upskilling agenda and empowering professionals for the new era.”

Over the next 6–12 months, Reddy’s priorities include strengthening Scaler’s market position as a partner for skill development and expanding business coverage by building dedicated teams across India and MENA. He will also focus on creating curricula to meet the specific needs of the IT/ITeS industry, GCCs, and government sectors.

Scaler’s Enterprise team has already delivered programs in the Middle East in 2025. Partnerships include ADGM Academy in Abu Dhabi and training initiatives for telecom operator DU. The company also works on workforce enablement projects, such as developing a job portal with NAFIS to connect skilled professionals with career opportunities. Globally, Scaler continues to expand while addressing India’s AI talent shortage.