Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 19, 2025

BestMediaInfo Bureau
  • Nov 19, 2025 12:54 IST

    VML appoints Rakesh Chawla as CEO of VML Enterprise Solutions Hub

    Chawla brings experience in building and leading technology teams for brands such as Microsoft, Amazon, Sears and IBM. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 12:51 IST

    India's festive e-commerce patterns indicate shift towards value-driven spending

    Fynd’s Festive Season Report 2025 indicates that rising Tier 3 demand, steadier pricing, and expanded store-led fulfilment are reshaping India’s online retail landscape. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 12:48 IST

    Balaji Telefilms rebrands astrology app days after launch

    Launched in November 2025 as “India’s astrology app”, it has been renamed to foreground the Balaji brand and cut user confusion in a crowded market. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 12:40 IST

    IAMAI seeks sandbox trial for MIB accessibility rules, warns of blow to regional OTTs

    IAMAI said the draft guidelines could render many regional and niche OTT platforms commercially unviable, with compliance costs exceeding their revenues. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 12:33 IST

    Turns out the ‘internet is lava,’ and Cloudflare just showed us how

    Cloudflare, one of the biggest cybersecurity firms keeping the internet fast and safe, had a massive outage rendering major platforms crippled. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 11:23 IST

    Google collaborates with Tiger Telly to show how AI fits into daily moments

    Written by Zoya Akhtar and directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film brings together emotion and everyday tech, showing how Google’s AI mode helps users handle complex queries with ease. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 11:15 IST

    MSOs flag price hikes, slower infra growth if landing pages stop delivering ratings

    cable tv rules

    If landing pages cannot influence ratings, MSOs believe, broadcasters will be less willing to pay high premiums for these spots, reducing a major revenue stream for MSOs. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 10:40 IST

    Editors Guild says DPDP Rules ignore journalistic safeguards, seek seeks MeitY clarity

    The Guild urges MeitY to “urgently issue a clear and categorical clarification” exempting bona fide journalistic activity from the consent and processing requirements of the DPDP framework. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 10:30 IST

    Adani’s new airport film highlights everyday kindness in travel

    Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film follows a senior couple navigating their first international journey with airport staff guiding them after they misplace their handwritten notes. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 10:19 IST

    Digital video ads struggle to register with users, study finds

    New research shows viewers spend more than two hours a day watching videos but recall an average of only 1.5 brands, with most ads skipped or muted. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 10:13 IST

    Publicis names Supraja Srinivasan VP and Head of Corporate Communications, South Asia

    She joins Publicis Groupe from BookMyShow, where she spent seven years leading PR and corporate communications across India, Southeast Asia, and the UAE. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 10:08 IST

    Millions face disruption as Cloudflare experiences technical failure

    Cloudflare says outage caused by a bug in its bot mitigation service, affecting DNS, CDN and security functions across its global network. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 10:03 IST

    Meta wins antitrust case against FTC, retains control of Instagram and WhatsApp

    US District Judge James Boasberg determined that the FTC failed to prove Meta holds a monopoly in the social networking market, pointing to robust competition from platforms like TikTok, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and others. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 10:01 IST

    Govt pulls up news channels for airing content on making explosives

    The advisory comes in the wake of certain television channels carrying content on making explosives in the aftermath of the recent blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that left several people dead. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 09:57 IST

    CCI moves NCLAT over WhatsApp Meta data sharing, Dec 2 hearing set

    Barely a fortnight after NCLAT’s November 4 order, the regulator has filed an application asking the tribunal to spell out how its privacy safeguards should apply when WhatsApp data is used for targeted ads. Read more...



  • Nov 19, 2025 09:21 IST

    Lavie Luxe sidesteps TV, bets Rs 5 crore on Instagram and 100 creators for Occasion Edit

    Lavie-Luxe

    Lavie Luxe launches The Occasion Edit as it pivots to a sharply digital, Instagram-led strategy, deploying 100+ influencers to drive aspirational storytelling and reposition the brand in India’s booming premium handbag market. Read more...



