Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 19, 2025

- Nov 19, 2025 12:54 IST
VML appoints Rakesh Chawla as CEO of VML Enterprise Solutions Hub
Chawla brings experience in building and leading technology teams for brands such as Microsoft, Amazon, Sears and IBM.
- Nov 19, 2025 12:51 IST
India's festive e-commerce patterns indicate shift towards value-driven spending
Fynd's Festive Season Report 2025 indicates that rising Tier 3 demand, steadier pricing, and expanded store-led fulfilment are reshaping India's online retail landscape.
- Nov 19, 2025 12:48 IST
Balaji Telefilms rebrands astrology app days after launch
Launched in November 2025 as "India's astrology app", it has been renamed to foreground the Balaji brand and cut user confusion in a crowded market.
- Nov 19, 2025 12:40 IST
IAMAI seeks sandbox trial for MIB accessibility rules, warns of blow to regional OTTs
IAMAI said the draft guidelines could render many regional and niche OTT platforms commercially unviable, with compliance costs exceeding their revenues.
- Nov 19, 2025 12:33 IST
Turns out the ‘internet is lava,’ and Cloudflare just showed us how
Cloudflare, one of the biggest cybersecurity firms keeping the internet fast and safe, had a massive outage rendering major platforms crippled.
- Nov 19, 2025 11:23 IST
Google collaborates with Tiger Telly to show how AI fits into daily moments
Written by Zoya Akhtar and directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film brings together emotion and everyday tech, showing how Google's AI mode helps users handle complex queries with ease.
- Nov 19, 2025 11:15 IST
MSOs flag price hikes, slower infra growth if landing pages stop delivering ratings
If landing pages cannot influence ratings, MSOs believe, broadcasters will be less willing to pay high premiums for these spots, reducing a major revenue stream for MSOs.
- Nov 19, 2025 10:40 IST
Editors Guild says DPDP Rules ignore journalistic safeguards, seek seeks MeitY clarity
The Guild urges MeitY to "urgently issue a clear and categorical clarification" exempting bona fide journalistic activity from the consent and processing requirements of the DPDP framework.
- Nov 19, 2025 10:30 IST
Adani’s new airport film highlights everyday kindness in travel
Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film follows a senior couple navigating their first international journey with airport staff guiding them after they misplace their handwritten notes.
- Nov 19, 2025 10:19 IST
Digital video ads struggle to register with users, study finds
New research shows viewers spend more than two hours a day watching videos but recall an average of only 1.5 brands, with most ads skipped or muted.
- Nov 19, 2025 10:13 IST
Publicis names Supraja Srinivasan VP and Head of Corporate Communications, South Asia
She joins Publicis Groupe from BookMyShow, where she spent seven years leading PR and corporate communications across India, Southeast Asia, and the UAE.
- Nov 19, 2025 10:08 IST
Millions face disruption as Cloudflare experiences technical failure
Cloudflare says outage caused by a bug in its bot mitigation service, affecting DNS, CDN and security functions across its global network.
- Nov 19, 2025 10:03 IST
Meta wins antitrust case against FTC, retains control of Instagram and WhatsApp
US District Judge James Boasberg determined that the FTC failed to prove Meta holds a monopoly in the social networking market, pointing to robust competition from platforms like TikTok, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and others.
- Nov 19, 2025 10:01 IST
Govt pulls up news channels for airing content on making explosives
The advisory comes in the wake of certain television channels carrying content on making explosives in the aftermath of the recent blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that left several people dead.
- Nov 19, 2025 09:57 IST
CCI moves NCLAT over WhatsApp Meta data sharing, Dec 2 hearing set
Barely a fortnight after NCLAT's November 4 order, the regulator has filed an application asking the tribunal to spell out how its privacy safeguards should apply when WhatsApp data is used for targeted ads.
- Nov 19, 2025 09:21 IST
Lavie Luxe sidesteps TV, bets Rs 5 crore on Instagram and 100 creators for Occasion Edit
Lavie Luxe launches The Occasion Edit as it pivots to a sharply digital, Instagram-led strategy, deploying 100+ influencers to drive aspirational storytelling and reposition the brand in India's booming premium handbag market.
