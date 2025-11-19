New Delhi: Publicis Groupe South Asia has appointed Supraja Srinivasan as Vice-President and Head of Corporate Communications, South Asia.

In this role, Srinivasan will report to Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe South Asia and spearhead internal and external communications, enhance the company’s brand reputation, and drive B2B and digital communications across the region.

Srinivasan brings over 16 years of experience spanning corporate communications, brand strategy, and business journalism across India and international markets.

She has joined Publicis Groupe from BookMyShow, where she spent seven years leading PR and corporate communications across India, Southeast Asia, and the UAE.

Prior to BookMyShow, Srinivasan held senior journalism roles at The Economic Times, Bloomberg TV India, and CNBC-TV18.

Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe South Asia, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Supraja to our leadership team. Her strategic vision, deep expertise and dynamic approach to corporate communications will be instrumental as we amplify our narrative even further. Having delivered exceptional, consistent growth over the last five years, we are now pivoting to even more differentiated client solutions—powered by our unique data, content and AI-driven capabilities. Supraja joins us at an opportune time as we scale our next phase of growth and innovation.”

Srinivasan, “I’m delighted to join Publicis Groupe South Asia at such an exciting time. The possibilities emerging from the Groupe’s unique ‘Power of One’ model —bringing together the best of creativity, data, technology, and media to deliver truly integrated, high-impact solutions — are immense. I look forward to working with our teams to shape narratives that reflect this innovation and dynamism, amplify our thought leadership and deepen engagement with clients, partners and colleagues as we help brands navigate the future of marketing."