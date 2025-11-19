New Delhi: Marico Managing Director and CEO Saugata Gupta has said the male grooming category has moved decisively into the mainstream, supported by rising personal care habits, digital influence and a growing preference for specialised products.

In a LinkedIn post marking International Men’s Day, Gupta wrote that “how we present ourselves to the world matters”, adding that the company has long believed grooming and self-care should be “accessible and affordable to anyone who wants it”.

He noted that the expansion of the segment over the past decade reflects a wider cultural shift. “Men’s self-care has shifted from being ‘optional’ to becoming mainstream. The category is getting more sophisticated with personalisation, clean/eco formulations and premium positioning,” he said.

Citing industry estimates, Gupta referenced Fortune Business Insights’ projection that the global male grooming market could reach around $64 billion in 2025. He also pointed to reports suggesting the Indian market is expected to nearly double from about $13 billion in 2022 to roughly $25.9 billion by 2030.

Gupta attributed much of the momentum to digital-first consumer behaviour driven by Gen Z and the role of social media creators, alongside cultural trends such as No-Shave November, which have broadened the conversation from functional shaving to style, self-care and identity.

He highlighted Marico’s participation in the category through brands including Beardo, Set Wet, X-Men and HairCode, and acknowledged other industry players such as The Man Company, Ustraa and Bombay Shaving Company “building this momentum alongside us”.

Gupta added that the next phase of category development would involve greater personalisation, advances in skin science and further innovation in packaging. He concluded by noting that as the sector continues to evolve, “inclusivity, purpose, and product excellence will be the keys to success.”